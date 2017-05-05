KONECRANES PLC Managers' Transactions May 5, 2017 at 11.00 EET



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Poitsalo, Sirpa Position: Other senior manager ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 549300EF0CDEQZBMA096_20170505094131_5 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: Konecranes Oyj LEI: 549300EF0CDEQZBMA096 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-05-03 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Disposal Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009005870 Volume: 99 Unit price: 37.72000 Euro Volume: 103 Unit price: 37.74000 Euro Volume: 98 Unit price: 37.75000 Euro Volume: 33 Unit price: 37.92000 Euro Volume: 39 Unit price: 37.92000 Euro Volume: 43 Unit price: 37.88000 Euro Volume: 71 Unit price: 37.78000 Euro Volume: 99 Unit price: 37.74000 Euro Volume: 88 Unit price: 37.75000 Euro Volume: 96 Unit price: 37.66000 Euro Volume: 101 Unit price: 37.68000 Euro Volume: 1 Unit price: 37.68000 Euro Volume: 104 Unit price: 37.68000 Euro Volume: 2 Unit price: 37.66000 Euro Volume: 104 Unit price: 37.66000 Euro Volume: 85 Unit price: 37.60000 Euro Volume: 12 Unit price: 37.60000 Euro Volume: 60 Unit price: 37.63000 Euro Volume: 46 Unit price: 37.63000 Euro Volume: 103 Unit price: 37.62000 Euro Volume: 77 Unit price: 37.59000 Euro Volume: 105 Unit price: 37.48000 Euro Volume: 99 Unit price: 37.47000 Euro Volume: 108 Unit price: 37.44000 Euro Volume: 57 Unit price: 37.49000 Euro Volume: 100 Unit price: 37.44000 Euro Volume: 4 Unit price: 37.44000 Euro Volume: 34 Unit price: 37.42000 Euro Volume: 99 Unit price: 37.34000 Euro Volume: 107 Unit price: 37.29000 Euro Volume: 90 Unit price: 37.29000 Euro Volume: 98 Unit price: 37.33000 Euro Volume: 101 Unit price: 37.32000 Euro Volume: 100 Unit price: 37.33000 Euro Volume: 5 Unit price: 37.33000 Euro Volume: 99 Unit price: 37.33000 Euro Volume: 100 Unit price: 37.33000 Euro Volume: 63 Unit price: 37.31000 Euro Volume: 19 Unit price: 37.27000 Euro Volume: 105 Unit price: 37.27000 Euro Volume: 60 Unit price: 37.25000 Euro Volume: 105 Unit price: 37.19000 Euro Volume: 99 Unit price: 37.18000 Euro Volume: 102 Unit price: 37.19000 Euro Volume: 98 Unit price: 37.20000 Euro Volume: 105 Unit price: 37.26000 Euro Volume: 104 Unit price: 37.27000 Euro Volume: 99 Unit price: 37.30000 Euro Volume: 105 Unit price: 37.21000 Euro Volume: 102 Unit price: 37.21000 Euro Volume: 183 Unit price: 37.20000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 4119 Volume weighted average price: 37.44319 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-05-03 Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX) Nature of the transaction: Disposal Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009005870 Volume: 66 Unit price: 37.75000 Euro Volume: 28 Unit price: 37.68000 Euro Volume: 122 Unit price: 37.54000 Euro Volume: 17 Unit price: 37.28000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 233 Volume weighted average price: 37.59734 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-05-03 Venue: SIGMA X MTF (SGMX) Nature of the transaction: Disposal Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009005870 Volume: 20 Unit price: 37.88000 Euro Volume: 10 Unit price: 37.68000 Euro Volume: 54 Unit price: 37.23000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 84 Volume weighted average price: 37.43833 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-05-03 Venue: UBS MTF (XUBS) Nature of the transaction: Disposal Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009005870 Volume: 10 Unit price: 37.88000 Euro Volume: 20 Unit price: 37.68000 Euro Volume: 32 Unit price: 37.45500 Euro Volume: 10 Unit price: 37.44000 Euro Volume: 56 Unit price: 37.44000 Euro Volume: 68 Unit price: 37.33000 Euro Volume: 56 Unit price: 37.17000 Euro Volume: 53 Unit price: 37.17000 Euro Volume: 41 Unit price: 37.28000 Euro Volume: 26 Unit price: 37.15000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 372 Volume weighted average price: 37.32890 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-05-03 Venue: AQUIS EXCHANGE (AQXE) Nature of the transaction: Disposal Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009005870 Volume: 48 Unit price: 37.44000 Euro Volume: 144 Unit price: 37.23000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 192 Volume weighted average price: 37.28250 Euro



KONECRANES PLC



Miikka Kinnunen Vice President, Investor Relations



