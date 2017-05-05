The Norwegian PV project developer and independent power producer had 322 MW of operational PV plants at the end of the latest quarter, while its project pipeline had reached 745 MW.

Norwegian independent power producer Scatec Solar ASA has delivered a solid performance in the first quarter of this year, as it saw turnover and profits grow significantly year-on-year.

The company registered revenue of NOK 276.5 million ($31.8 million) in the period, up from NOK 228.2 million in the same quarter of last year. Ebitda also improved year-on-year from NOK 165 million in the first quarter of last year to NOK 222 million in the latest quarter. Furthermore, the company was able to swing from a net loss of NOK 23 million in the first three months of 2016 to a profit of NOK 31 million in the same period of this year. EBIT also grew year-on-year from NOK 107 million to NOK 160 million. Net debt, on the other hand, decreased year-on-year from NOK 4,210 million to NOK ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...