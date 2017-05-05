Norwegian independent power producer Scatec Solar ASA has delivered a solid performance in the first quarter of this year, as it saw turnover and profits grow significantly year-on-year.
The company registered revenue of NOK 276.5 million ($31.8 million) in the period, up from NOK 228.2 million in the same quarter of last year. Ebitda also improved year-on-year from NOK 165 million in the first quarter of last year to NOK 222 million in the latest quarter. Furthermore, the company was able to swing from a net loss of NOK 23 million in the first three months of 2016 to a profit of NOK 31 million in the same period of this year. EBIT also grew year-on-year from NOK 107 million to NOK 160 million. Net debt, on the other hand, decreased year-on-year from NOK 4,210 million to NOK ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...