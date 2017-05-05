

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks succumbed to selling pressure on Friday as lower commodity prices pulled down mining and energy stocks and investors awaited the U.S. employment report later in the day for clues as to whether the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates again at its June meeting.



U.S employment is expected to increase by 180,000 jobs in April after an increase of 98,000 jobs in March. The unemployment rate is expected to tick up to 4.6 percent from 4.5 percent. Investors also remained focus on this weekend's presidential runoff vote in France.



China's Shanghai Composite index fell 24.33 points or 0.78 percent to 3,103.04 on concerns over cooling growth and tightening regulatory scrutiny to curb leverage and speculation. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 207 points or 0.83 percent at 24,475 in late trade.



Australian shares extended losses for a fourth straight session, dragged down by mining and energy stocks. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 39.80 points or 0.68 percent to 5,836.60, taking its total fall for the week to 1.5 percent. The broader All Ordinaries index closed 40.70 points or 0.69 percent lower at 5,863.80.



Weaker iron ore and copper prices weighed on miners, with BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group losing 2-3 percent. Gold miner Newcrest fell over 3 percent after gold prices fell to close at their lowest level in seven weeks overnight.



Energy stocks Woodside Petroleum, Santos, Oil Search and Origin Energy lost 2-3 percent as oil extended losses in Asian deals after losing as much as 5 percent overnight on concerns about global oversupply.



Telstra soared 4 percent while TPG Telecom slumped 4.5 percent as Australia's competition watchdog ruled against the sale of wholesale domestic mobile roaming services.



Macquarie Group rallied 3.2 percent after the investment bank posted a record full year profit of $2.21 billion.



New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index dropped 12.92 points or 0.18 percent to 7,365.50, with Tegel Group Holdings and Comvita plunging around 6 percent each. Tegel announced that its chairman, James Ogden, has resigned from his role as chairman and director of the company. Comvita had its price target cut by investment analysts.



Malaysia's KLSE Composite index was moving up 0.2 percent after a government report showed the country's exports grew at a faster-than-expected rate in March. Exports expanded an annual 24.1 percent in the month, well above the 20.0 percent climb economists had expected.



Financial markets in Japan and South Korea were closed for public holidays. India's Sensex was down about 0.8 percent at 29,897 after reclaiming the 30,000-mark on Thursday.



The Taiwan Weighted index dropped 0.7 percent and Singapore's Straits Times index was declining 0.2 percent, while Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index and Malaysia's KLSE Composite were up around 0.2 percent each.



Overnight, U.S. stocks ended narrowly mixed as oil prices continued to sag on expectations for a recovery in Libyan production, economic reports proved to be a mixed bag and the House of Representatives approved a bill to replace Obamacare with a Republican healthcare plan.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX