Oslo Børs has decided to delist the shares of MultiClient Geophysical ASA as of May 8, 2017. Consequently, trading in shares admitted to trading on the First North NOK segment at Nasdaq Stockholm AB is to cease.



Short name: MCGo ---------------------------- ISIN code: NO0010657604 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 093982 ----------------------------



The last day of trading is today May 5, 2017.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please call Elin Nygren or Niklas Ramstedt, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.