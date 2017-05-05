

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Vestas Wind Systems A/S (VWDRY.PK) reported Friday that its first-quarter profit surged to 160 million euros from 35 million euros last year. Earnings per share were 5 euros, up from 3 euros a year ago.



EBIT increased by 126 million euros from last year to 211 million euros. The EBIT margin was 11.2 percent, compared to 5.8 percent last year.



Operating profit before financial income and costs, depreciation and amortisation or EBITDA was 301 million euros, higher than 175 million euros a year ago.



EBITDA margin grew to 16 percent from 12 percent a year ago.



In the first quarter of 2017, Vestas generated revenue of 1.89 billion euros, an increase of 29 percent from 1.46 billion euros a year ago.



The intake of firm and unconditional wind turbine orders amounted to 2,049 MW in the first quarter of 2017. The value of the wind turbine order backlog amounted to 9 billion euros.



Group President & CEO Anders Runevad said, 'Vestas delivered solid first quarter results and is as expected off to a good start in 2017 with satisfactory order intake and improved combined order backlog....We have a lot of hard work ahead of us and maintain our guidance for 2017.'



Vestas continues to expect 2017 revenue of 9.25 billion euros to 10.25 billion euros, and EBIT margin before special items of 12-14 percent.



Vestas Wind shares were trading at 606.50 Dannish kroner, up 2.62%.



