Hikvision and Cisco Hold Joint Meeting on Cybersecurity Collaboration in Hangzhou

Cisco recognizes Hikvision's dedication to safe R&D management

HANGZHOU, China, May 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Hikvision, the world's leading supplier of innovative video surveillance products and solutions, together with Cisco, the worldwide leader in IT and networking, held a joint meeting on cybersecurity collaboration on April 26, 2017 in Hangzhou, China.

This meeting marked the successful completion of the first phase of a collaboration that began in December. Cisco is sharing its professional and sophisticated cybersecurity management experience and technologies with Hikvision, facilitating Hikvision's globalization process.

During the April 26 meeting, Cisco cybersecurity experts reviewed results of first phase of the project and shared relevant experience and advice on the next step. At the same time, Cisco recognized Hikvision's dedication to safe R&D management.

Weiqi Wu, VP at Hikvision, said that Hikvision is committed to the highest possible levels of cybersecurity. "Although the company's cybersecurity best practices are industry-leading, cybersecurity efforts must be ongoing. Going forward, Hikvision will continue to assess and improve its cybersecurity efforts in the R&D process, and strengthen its research on security technologies. Hikvision will also continue to deepen its collaboration and communication with the world's top-notch cybersecurity companies, such as Cisco, to further improve cybersecurity in the security industry."

About Hikvision

Hikvision is the world's leading supplier of video surveillance solutions. Featuring the industry's strongest R&D workforce, Hikvision uses its state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities to design and develop innovative CCTV and video surveillance products for any security need. For more information, please visit Hikvision's website at www.hikvision.com.