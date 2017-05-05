The projects were commissioned on behalf of clean energy investment group Octopus Energy Investments and are eligible for a 1.2 ROC subsidy.

ET Energy, the global solar project development arm of Chinese PV company ET Solar, has announced that is has commissioned 26 MW of solar PV capacity across the U.K., building six sites at locations in England, Wales and Scotland.

Constructed as turnkey EPC projects by ET Solutions, a subsidiary of ET Energy, the solar farms were commissioned prior to March 31 and thus were eligible to receive Renewable Obligation Certificate (ROC) at a rate of 1.2.

The ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...