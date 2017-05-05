SBTech Adds Revolutionary Live Chat Tool "ProAct" to its Award-winning Platform

LONDON, May 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Industry-leading sports betting solutions provider adds unique live feature to boost conversion and engagement.

SBTech has announced the launch of ProAct -its new Live Chat tool for the Chameleon360 iGaming platform. This additional feature enhances the all-round quality of the CRM systems supplied to SBTech's rapidly growing portfolio of international partners.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160201/327805LOGO )



ProAct is a cutting-edge multilingual tool which represents another key differentiator offered to SBTech-powered sports betting and casino operators. Conceived as a central component of the company's best-in-class Omni-channel product, it is unique in the industry in terms of delivering proactive engagement across all channels, complete with customer triggers to alert agents instantly to the exact requirements of each player.

Carefully calibrated pushes deliver messaging to specific segments, with automated responses associated with different products, verticals, languages and topics available to streamline the handling of all customer queries. Customised client KPIs are fully integrated, with all information related to transactions, betting history and promotion uptake on hand to provide better customer support. Advanced filters, meanwhile, permit the upload of custom lists of players and allow the creation of bespoke agent groups based on customer demand and segmentation. The tool also incorporates post-chat survey functionality, for garnering feedback about agent performance for training and overall UI/UX.

Oded Amir, SBTech Lead Product Manager (Platform), commented: "ProAct is a ground-breaking tool that has been devised and developed hand in hand with our operators to enable closer interactions with their customers. It has led to growing revenues through improved conversion rates and engagement levels across a wide range of scenarios. Deposits have been shown to increase by 140%, with GGR 85% higher than a control group. Player value for both new depositors and active players has increased by an average of 160%. With ProAct, operators can target key stages in the lifecycles of a wide range of player segments in real time, giving support teams the opportunity to offer the right bonus and message at the right time or to engage the player and enhance overall user experience.This tool allows our partners to guide the player 'by the hand,' either with live agents, automated responses or a combination of both, dramatically reducing churn and instances where new players fail to deposit. Quite simply, ProAct is an exceptionally powerful CRM tool and I'm certain that all our partners will wonder how they've managed without it for so long."

About SBTech:

SBTech is an industry-leading provider of fully managed and semi-managed sports betting solutions and services in regulated markets, thanks to the world-class coverage of its sportsbook, unrivalled multi award-winning in-play betting, complete Omni-channel solution and its innovative and uniquely configurable Chameleon360 iGaming Platform.

Contact:

info@sbtech.com

www.sbtech.com

