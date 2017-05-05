NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - May 05, 2017) -

Thunderbolt 3 and Adobe -- Better Together

The Thunderbolt 3 AirStream trailer will make its way from the NAB Show in Las Vegas, all the way across the country to the front of the B&H Photo SuperStore in New York City. Learn about the differences between Thunderbolt 3 and its previous versions. Test your Thunderbolt 3 knowledge by playing a game inside the AirStream trailer, or check out the product demos inside the B&H Photo SuperStore.

The B&H Event Space will also be hosting two seminars featuring Thunderbolt. For registration and more details on the seminars, click here and here.

Thunderbolt 3 and Adobe; Better Together

Sunday, May 7, 2017 11:00 AM ET - 12:30 PM ET

Speakers: Jeff Bake and Karl Soule

Event Type: Photography, Software

Skill Level: Basic, Intermediate

Location: B&H Event Space

Address: Second Floor of B&H NYC SuperStore at 420 9th Avenue, New York NY 10001

Take It- then Make It- Extending your Creativity with Lightroom and Photoshop

Sunday, May 7, 2017 12:30 PM ET - 2:00 PM ET

Speakers: Jeff Bake

Skill Level: Basic, Intermediate

Location: B&H Event Space

Address: Second Floor of B&H NYC SuperStore at 420 9th Avenue, New York NY 10001

Partners joining us for this event include:

Intel"

OWC

Akitio

LaCie

StarTech

G-Tech

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 40 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B & H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic characters. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals.

When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the camera gear.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/5/4/11G137971/Images/Adobe_and_Thunderbolt_at_BH_Photo-d77bbb4a9bb1a13dbf7062ea795ea1e0.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/5/4/11G137971/Images/Thunderbolt_3-4ba91feba3c69c97953593483f66f970.jpg

Henry Posner

B&H Photo Video

212-615-8820

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/