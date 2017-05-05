

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - Lufthansa CEO says Abu Dhabi has to settle debt of Air Berlin



German airline Lufthansa Group (DLAKF, DLAKY) Friday said it is still working on a closer cooperation with its smaller rival Air Berlin.



Lufthansa has held talks with Abu Dhabi about Air Berlin, but debt, costs and anti-trust issues need to be tackled for taking over the rest of Air Berlin



Air Berlin, 29 percent owned by Abu Dhabi state-owned carrier Etihad Airways, already leases 38 planes and crews to Lufthansa.



Lufthansa Chief Executive Officer Carsten Spohr, before the Annual General Meeting in Hamburg, said, 'The debt problem can only be resolved by the government of Abu Dhabi.'



Air Berlin now has debt of around 1.2 billion euros.



In early February, Lufthansa and Etihad Airways announced plans to form a new commercial partnership with deals covering in-flight catering and aircraft maintenance. They have concluded a $100 million agreement in global catering and signed a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in plane repair and overhaul.



The agreements build on recent announcements regarding joint ticket sales and aircraft leasing. The catering deal is for four years and will see Lufthansa unit LSG provide catering services at 16 cities outside of Etihad's hub at Abu Dhabi.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX