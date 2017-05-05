What you need to know:



This is a kind reminder of the mandatory GCF upgrade to GCF/TIP version 3.4 to be launched on May 8, 2017.



What is changing?



This release will have impact on every GCF customer. Release changes have been described in detail in TIP 3.4 specification. Additional information is also available on GCF technical and Future release web pages.



Previous release related IT Notices:



2017-05-03 2017-04-21 2017-03-23 2017-02-03 2017-01-24



Testing



Release can be tested in GCF TST2, TST3 and TST4 environments.



Launch weekend



IT Notice will be published on Saturday May 6, 2017 when the system upgrade has been completed and system is available for external technical verifications. Please note that no data will be loaded during the weekend. System will also be available for verifications on Sunday May 7, 2017 between 9-23 CET.



Where can I find additional information?



For questions regarding this notice please contact: DataProducts@nasdaq.com.