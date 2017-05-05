Global Automotive Paints and Coatings Market, 2021: Market is Projected to Reach USD 24.37 Billion - Key Players are BASF, Bayer, Kansai, PPG, Nippon paint and Valspar - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 05, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Automotive Paints and Coatings Market" report to their offering.

The global automotive paints and coatings market has been estimated at USD 18.57 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 24.37 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 5.59% during the forecast period, 2016 to 2021.

The increasing demand for metallic coating, shifting consumer preferences towards the vehicle color and weight, improved technological changes; coupled with the growth of the automotive industry are expected to drive the growth of the automotive paints and coatings industry, globally. However, the market faces certain drawbacks, such as the volatility of raw material prices, and the increasing government regulations regarding environmental issues and energy cost. These factors may act as roadblocks to the growth of the market.

The global automotive paints and coatings market has been segmented, by technology, into solvent-borne, water-borne, and powder technologies. In 2015, the global share of solvent-borne coatings was the highest at 68.2%. However, with strict regulations on the VOC emissions, both consumers and producers are shifting their preferences towards water-borne and powder technology. The automotive paints and coatings market is also broadly segmented by layer into E-coat, primer, base coat, and clear coat.



Market Dynamics



Drivers



Growth in the Automotive Industry

Increasing Demand for Metallic Coating

Shifting Consumer Preferences

Improved Technological Changes

Constraints



Increasing Government Regulations

Volatility in Raw Material Prices

Opportunities



Innovation in UV Technology

Some of the major companies dominating this market:



BASF SE

Bayer

Cabot Corp.

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

PPG Industries

The Valspar Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Automotive Paints and Coatings Market



4. Market Dynamics



5. Market Segmentation and Analysis



6. Regional Market Analysis (Market Size, Growth and Forecast)



7. Competitive Landscape



8. Company Profiles



BASF SE

Akzonobel N.V.

Axalta Coating Systems

Bayer

Becker

Bollig & Kemper

Cabot Corp.

Donglai Coating Technology ( Shanghai ) Co.,Ltd.

) Co.,Ltd. Eastman

Feidal Coatings

HMG Paints Ltd.

Jotun A/S

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.

KCC Corp.

Lord Corp.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

PPG Industries, Inc.

Russian Coatings Corp.

Shanghai Coatings Co. Ltd.

Shanghai Kinlita

The Sherwin-Williams Co.

The Valspar Corp.

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/84hbs8/global_automotive

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716