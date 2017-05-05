Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2017) - YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV: YD) (OTC Pink: YDRMF) (FSE: A2AP0L) ("YDreams Global" or the "Company") will be unveiling its new proprietary gaming concept named "Arkave" at CVR Vancouver this week, the premiere event for groundbreaking new virtual and augmented reality technology. While the market for Virtual, Augmented and Mixed Realities continues to grow by leaps and bounds, YDreams Global is ready to take the industry one step further with its new venture for the segment: Arkave is a global network of connected VR Gaming Arenas, destinations located at major cities where gamers will be able to enjoy matches with a level of immersion and connectivity never experienced before.

YDreams Global, acting as one of CVR Vancouver's main sponsors, wishes to promote "a deep, vivid, highly-immersive and connected VR gaming experience with other players, all in real time, at the same arena or connecting several other arenas in the world," according to Daniel Japiassu, YDreams Global's CEO. He also explains that Arkave is expected open its first arena later this year, readying itself for global expansion in early 2018.

Arkave is the second startup to work under the "Venture Builder" banner, a division that YDreams Global opened in 2016, that aims to explore, build and scale up outstanding products for global audiences, in industries such as VR, AR, IoT (Internet of Things) and AI (Artificial Intelligence). Attending the Arkave demo at CVR will be YDreams' CEO Daniel Japiassu, as well as the Company's Products and Ventures Director, Marcos Alves. In addition to introducing the demo, the two executives will also begin meetings regarding Arkave's global expansion for several markets. "Over the following weeks, we'll launch the www.arkavevr.com website, as well as a teaser of how the product is being developed and its launch date," Alves comments. "We believe that making this revelation at CVR is a great move for our VR, AR and Mixed Realities strategy, judging by the way this year highlights the event's second edition and how it has already grown exponentially since last year".

The CVR Vancouver's first edition, in 2016, had 2,800 visitors, 30 keynote speakers and 60 company booths. For this year, the organization will extend the event for one more day (May 5th, 6th and 7th), making the first a "business day" for the industry and the two following days will be open to the public. Demos include games, new product interactions and commercial applications for VR and AR for industries such as Healthcare, Education and Design.

About YDreams Global

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (www.ydreamsglobal.com), is a technology company with offices in Vancouver, São Paulo, and Rio de Janeiro that combines both Augmented and Virtual Reality Technology, Design, and Intelligence to respond to the challenges and demands of today's users and consumers.

YDreams Global works as a partner for companies and brands to reframe their strategy through relevant human-centered ventures that integrates digital experience with the physical presence and venues. YDreams Global anticipates future challenges and connects them with the needs of the market, building innovative concepts and delivering them with international excellence.

YDreams Global have developed over 1,000 projects for clients all over the world, such as Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AmBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, City of Rio and Fiat.

