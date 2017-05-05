

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 04-May-17



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 04/05/2017 IE00BYPGT035 1350000 USD 14,225,613.91 10.5375



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 04/05/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 1990000 USD 28,659,133.51 14.4016



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 04/05/2017 IE00BDF12W49 24330 USD 420,688.79 17.2909



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 04/05/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 750000 USD 12,301,426.41 16.4019



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 04/05/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 600000 USD 5,997,969.01 9.9966



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 04/05/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 2025000 USD 20,243,464.18 9.9968



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 04/05/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2890000 EUR 38,166,758.49 13.2065



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 04/05/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 294,452.85 14.0216



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 04/05/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,229,850.87 17.1767



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 04/05/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 141000 EUR 2,442,721.36 17.3243



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 04/05/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 140010 GBP 1,697,093.57 12.1212



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 04/05/2017 IE00BVXBH163 4340000 USD 78,699,060.59 18.1334



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 04/05/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 70000 USD 1,375,640.37 19.652



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 04/05/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2550000 EUR 45,818,236.53 17.9679



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 04/05/2017 IE00BDF16114 106000 EUR 1,570,886.66 14.8197



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 04/05/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 313,717.71 14.9389



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 04/05/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,328,553.94 16.0067



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 04/05/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,335,362.35 18.5467



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 04/05/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,310,594.69 16.3872



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 04/05/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 2100000 GBP 22,369,884.02 10.6523



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 04/05/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,293,181.93 18.4714



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 04/05/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 296,577.04 18.5361



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 04/05/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,643,877.24 18.5755



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 04/05/2017 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,200,564.28 17.0697



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 04/05/2017 IE00BDGSNL04 312500 USD 5,334,148.73 17.0693



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 04/05/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1700000 EUR 23,925,451.59 14.0738



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 04/05/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 5,335,126.79 17.71



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 04/05/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 601000 EUR 9,103,856.07 15.1478



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 04/05/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 600010 GBP 6,170,419.15 10.2839



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 04/05/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 451000 USD 8,031,261.87 17.8077



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 04/05/2017 IE00BVXC4854 10950000 USD 165,193,201.70 15.0861



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 04/05/2017 IE00BYQCZD50 15000 USD 241,000.46 16.0667



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 04/05/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 840000 GBP 4,752,513.98 5.6578



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 04/05/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2860000 USD 52,661,883.51 18.4132



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 04/05/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,019,482.53 15.6843



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 04/05/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 65000 GBP 903,112.94 13.894



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 04/05/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 146000 USD 2,534,561.16 17.36



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 04/05/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 295,549.00 18.4718



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 04/05/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,624,437.02 18.5869



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 04/05/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 910000 USD 17,449,717.50 19.1755



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: WisdomTree Issuer PLC via GlobeNewswire



BWZMM42R28



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX