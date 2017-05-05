

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro declined against the other major counterparts in early European deals on Friday.



The euro was trading at 123.16 against the yen, down from an early 4-month high of 123.67.



The euro reversed from an early 6-month high of 1.0990 against the greenback, edging down to 1.0960.



The euro, having advanced to a 9-day high of 0.8509 against the pound at 12:15 am ET, reversed direction and fell to 0.8469.



Pulling away from an early high of 1.0846 against the Swiss franc, the euro fell back to 1.0831.



The euro eased to 1.5886 against the kiwi, 1.5083 against the loonie and 1.4809 against the aussie, from its early high of 1.6008, 6-month high of 1.5151 and near an 8-month high of 1.4910, respectively.



If the euro slides further, it may find support around 121.00 against the yen, 1.08 against the greenback, 0.83 against the pound, 1.06 against the franc, 1.48 against the loonie, 1.46 against the aussie and 1.57 against the kiwi.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX