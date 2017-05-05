

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were subdued on Friday as commodities slumped on China growth worries and caution remained the buzz word ahead of the all-important U.S. jobs report due later in the day and elections in France due this weekend.



The benchmark DAX was down 41 points or 0.33 percent at 12,606 in late opening deals after rising 1 percent in the previous session.



Automakers BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen were flat to lower as the euro gained some ground against the dollar on expectations that centrist Emmanuel Macron will win France's presidential election.



Specialty chemicals firm Evonik lost 1 percent after its first-quarter net income fell 33 percent to 160 million euros from 240 million euros last year.



Rhoen-Klinikum slid half a percent after the hospital operator released its interim report for the first quarter of 2017.



Heidelberger Druckmaschinen fell over 3 percent as it reported muted growth in annual sales.



Airline Lufthansa rallied 1.5 percent on saying it is still working on a closer cooperation with its smaller rival Air Berlin.



