FINEOS Corporation, a market leading provider of core systems for Life, Accident and Health insurance, will showcase FINEOS Claims at this year's Claims Section and Anti-Fraud Annual Conference run by the Canadian Life and Health Insurance Association (CLHIA). FINEOS Claims is the best in class, customer-centric, web-based claims processing software solution. It is part of the FINEOS AdminSuite which provides end-to-end core digital administration for group, voluntary and individual insurance. The CLHIA conference will take place in the Bonaventure Hotel, Montreal from May 9 11 and brings together insurance professionals from all areas of the Canadian Life and Health industry.

FINEOS is an established leader in claims software in Canada with several customers using FINEOS to manage their claims operations. Customers include the Royal Bank of Canada, Manitoba Public Insurance, Saskatchewan Workers' Compensation Board, Alberta School Employee Benefit Plan, the Manitoba Teachers' Society and a number of other Tier One insurers.

According to Michael Kelly, CEO, FINEOS, "We are delighted to be back in Canada in support of this industry conference. We see it as a great opportunity for us to share our plans for FINEOS Claims and to hear more from our customers and partners. It also offers us another forum for understanding the evolving needs of the Life and Health Insurance Industry so that our solutions are as relevant for tomorrow's customer as they are for today's".

To learn more about FINEOS and to see demos of the latest FINEOS Claims enhancements, visit booth #4 at the conference.

FINEOS is a global leader in insurance software with customers in nine countries and has been chosen by 8 of the top 20 Group Life, Accident Health insurers in the US and 4 of the top 5 Life, Accident Health insurers in Australia. FINEOS has many years' experience working with insurers in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific and has over 26,000 licenced users globally.

About FINEOS Corporation

The FINEOS flagship product, the FINEOS AdminSuite, is based on the FINEOS Digital Platform, which can be hosted in the cloud or on premise. The FINEOS AdminSuite will deliver a full service Policy, Billing and Claims software solution providing best-in-class functionality for Group, Voluntary and Individual Policy administration on a single platform while also supporting self-admin, full-admin and TPA models. FINEOS delivers innovative solutions to a global market and has customers, employees and established bases in North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific markets. For more information, visit www.FINEOS.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170505005281/en/

Contacts:

FINEOS Corporation

Susanne Ryan

VP, Marketing

+ 353 1 639 9918

susanne.ryan@FINEOS.com