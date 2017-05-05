

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against the other major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The pound rose to a 2-day high of 1.2942 against the U.S. dollar, from an early low of 1.2900.



The pound advanced to 145.35 against the yen, from an earl low of 144.81.



Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the pound edged up to 0.8467 and 1.2791 from early 9-day lows of 0.8509 and 1.2728, respectively.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.30 against the greenback, 146.00 against the yen, 0.83 against the euro and 1.29 against the franc.



