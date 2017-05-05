The new record is just 0.24% below the Chinese company's small-area laboratory cell record and has been achieved on an industrial, large area cell.

Chinese vertically integrated Tier 1 solar company Trina Solar has announced today a new record efficiency of 24.13% for a large-area, n-type monocrystalline silicon (c-Si) Interdigitated Back Contact (IBC) solar cell.

The record is noteworthy because it has been achieved on an industrial-sized area measuring 156 x 156mm2, and has a total measured area of 243.3cm2. The cell efficiency was measured without any aperture, and given that total area efficiencies are always lower than aperture-efficiencies, the 24.13% efficiency surpasses all previous records for IBC cells, ...

