The Italian manufacturer of crystalline silicon flexible solar modules began production of solar cells in late 2016. The factory is located near Torino, in northern Italy. The cell technology is being provided by Italy-based renewable energy company Day4 Europe.

Solbian Energie Alternative srl, an Italian provider of crystalline silicon flexible solar modules, announced it has officially inaugurated its solar cell manufacturing facility in Avigliana, near Torino in northern Italy.

The company said the works for the installation of the production equipment at the facility started in September, while manufacturing activities began in December.

The factory will produce the Day4 solar cells designed by Italian renewable energy company Day4 Europe Srl, which ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...