Gothenburg, Sweden, 2017-05-05



Bilia has concluded an agreement with Wölkes Bil AB to acquire the company's BMW operation in Gothenburg. The business, which is authorised to perform service and body repairs on BMW and MINI cars, is run from a rented facility in Högsbo, Gothenburg. Turnover in 2016 amounted to SEK 29 M and operating profit was SEK 0.3 M. The number of employees is 19 and the planned date of possession is 1 June 2017.



The operation will be integrated in Bilia's Swedish BMW operation.



Gothenburg, 5 May 2017



Bilia AB (publ)



For further information, please contact Per Avander, Managing Director and CEO, or Gunnar Blomkvist, CFO, Bilia AB, tel +46 31 709 55 00.



