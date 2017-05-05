Valby, Denmark, 2017-05-05 11:28 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



-- Two buildings on Lundbeck's site in Valby, Denmark, divested to Juristernes og Økonomernes Pensionskasse (JØP) and Danske civil- og akademiingeniørers Pensionskasse (DIP) -- The transaction is subject to certain conditions being fulfilled -- Provided that the pre-specified conditions are met, Lundbeck will receive a cash payment of DKK 378 million in December 2017 and the transaction will have a positive effect on the P&L and financial guidance of around DKK 200 million



Valby, Denmark, 5 May 2017 - H. Lundbeck A/S (Lundbeck) has today signed a conditional agreement regarding the sale of properties (approximately 33,000 m2) on the Valby site in Copenhagen to the Danish pension funds Juristernes og Økonomernes Pensionskasse (JØP) and Danske civil- og akademiingeniørers Pensionskasse (DIP).



Provided that the pre-specified conditions are met, Lundbeck will receive a cash payment of DKK 378 million in December 2017. The payment will be recognized as other operating income in the second half of 2017.



Lundbeck anticipates that the transaction will become final and unconditional in the second half of 2017 with a potential positive effect on the P&L and financial guidance of around DKK 200 million everything else being equal. If the required conditions are not fulfilled, the transaction will not be completed and Lundbeck will not receive any payment.



Lundbeck contacts



Investors: Media: Palle Holm Olesen Mads Kronborg Vice President, Investor Relations Senior Director, Corp. Communication PALO@lundbeck.com MAVK@lundbeck.com +45 30 83 24 26 +45 36 43 40 00



