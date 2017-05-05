

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares fell slightly on Friday as investors booked some profits after sharp gains in the previous session on expectations that centrist Emmanuel Macron will emerge as France's next president with about 60 percent of the vote.



A sharp slide in commodity prices overnight and anxiety ahead of the all-important U.S. employment report due out later in the day also weighed on markets on a light day on the economic front.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 8 points or 0.14 percent at 5,365 in late opening deals after climbing 1.4 percent on Thursday to end at its highest level since 2008.



JCDecaux fell as much as 6 percent. The outdoor advertising firm reported a 1 percent drop in Q1 revenue due to weakness in its billboard and transport segments.



Engie, formerly called GDF Suez, dropped 1.5 percent. The natural gas and electricity supplier reported that its first-quarter EBITDA declined 5.9 percent to 3.30 billion euros from 3.5 billion euros last year.



Vivendi shares rose over 1 percent. The media group strengthened its power over Telecom Italia by appointing all of its 10 candidates to the 15-member board of the Italian company.



