Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to officially list the following loan with effect from May 8, 2017. The loan will be registered at STO Government Bonds.



Swedish Treasury bill 1708 -------------------------------- Expiration date: August 16, 2017 -------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009895527 -------------------------------- Short name: RGKT 1708 -------------------------------- Trading code: RGKT_1708 --------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Elin Nygren or Caroline Folke, telephone +46 8 405 60 00 or iss@nasdaq.com.