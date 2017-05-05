Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to officially list the following loan with effect from May 10, 2017. The loan will be registered at STO Retail Bonds.



Swedish Treasury bill 1708 --------------------------------- Expiration date: August 16, 2017 --------------------------------- Last trading day: August 14, 2017 --------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009895527 --------------------------------- Short name: SSV 1708 RTL --------------------------------- Trading code: SSV_1708_RTL ---------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Elin Nygren or Caroline Folke, telephone +46 8 405 60 00 or iss@nasdaq.com.