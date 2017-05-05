

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKF, DLAKY) Friday said it expects a result slightly below the performance in 2016, due to uncertain geopolitical developments and rising fuel prices.



In the previous year, the company has reported adjusted EBIT of 1.75 billion euros and consolidated results of 1.8 billion euros. Sales for the last year was 31.7 billion euros.



The company said it plans to focus on cost cutting measures. Carsten Spohr, Chairman of the Executive Board of Lufthansa said, Our goal is not only to allow the Lufthansa Group to compete more successfully, but also to shape the future of the airline industry and expand our leading role,'



