Kenya Diesel Genset Market 2016-2022: Market Forecast by KVA Ratings, Verticals, Regions and Competitive Landscape - Research and Markets

Over the last few years, Kenya's industrial and commercial sectors have witnessed significant growth on account of stable political environment and growing FDIs. With development of industrial parks, ICT parks and agricultural zones, economy of Kenya is projected to reflect key growth amongst all African countries. With the rise in infrastructure, the need for power has surged resulting into progression of diesel genset market.

Kenya is a key genset market in the East Africa region. Establishment of SEZs, EPZ's government infrastructure projects such as tech cities, railway, expansion of state & national highways as well as rising demand for power are expected to fuel the market for diesel gensets in Kenya. Further, growing telecom sector, rising manufacturing industries and expansion of business parks would boost the market for diesel gensets in the country.

Kenya's diesel genset market is projected to touch $206.5 Million by 2022. In Kenya, diesel gensets with rating 5KVA-75KVA accounted for majority of the market volume share due to ease of availability, low cost and wide usage across various applications. 5KVA-75KVA rating genset market is expected to maintain its market dominance throughout the forecast period in-terms of market volumes. The utilization of these gensets to power telecom infrastructure in the unreliable and off-grid areas would also spur their market growth.



Amongst all verticals, manufacturing vertical accounts for key share in the overall Kenya diesel genset market. Retail, commercial offices, hotels and hospitals are the other key revenue contributing verticals.

The report thoroughly covers the Kenya diesel genset market by KVA ratings, verticals and regions. The report provides the unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas, market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

- By KVA Ratings

-- 5KVA-75KVA

-- 75.1 KVA- 375 KVA

-- 375.1 KVA-750 KVA

-- 750.1 KVA-1000 KVA

-- Above 1000 KVA

- By Verticals

-- Retail and Logistics

-- Oil & Gas and Power Utility

-- Commercial (Hospitality, BFSI, IT & ITES)

-- Manufacturing

-- Rental

-- Residential

-- Others (Telecom, Hospital, Mining, Government & transportation, Education, Construction)

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction

2.1 Report Description

2.2 Key Highlights of the Report

2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4 Methodology Adopted and Key Data Points

2.5 Assumptions

3 Global Diesel Genset Market Overview

3.1 Global Diesel Genset Market Revenues

3.2 Global Diesel Genset Market Volume

4 Kenya Country Analysis

4.1 Country Overview

5 Kenya Power Sector Overview

6 Kenya Diesel Genset Market Overview

6.1 Kenya Diesel Genset Market Revenues and Volume

6.2 Industry Life Cycle

6.3 Porter's Five Force Model

6.4 Kenya Diesel Genset Market Revenue & Volume Share, By KVA Rating

6.5 Kenya Diesel Genset Market Revenue Share, By Verticals

6.6 Kenya Diesel Genset Market Revenue Share, By Region

7 Kenya Diesel Genset Market Dynamics

7.1 Market Drivers

7.2 Market Restraints

8 Kenya Diesel Genset Market Trends

8.1 Hybrid Technology

8.2 Remote Monitoring Devices

9 Kenya 5 KVA-75 KVA Diesel Genset Market Overview

10 Kenya 75.1 KVA-375 KVA Diesel Genset Market Overview

11 Kenya 375.1 KVA-750 KVA Diesel Genset Market Overview

12 Kenya 750.1 KVA-1000 KVA Diesel Genset Market Overview

13 Kenya 1000.1 KVA & Above Diesel Genset Market Overview

14 Kenya Diesel Genset Vertical Market Overview

15 Kenya Diesel Genset Regional Market Overview

16 Kenya Diesel Genset Market Price Trends

17 Kenya Diesel Genset Market Import Scenario

18 Kenya Diesel Genset Market competitive landscape

19 Company Profiles

- Atlas Copco

- Caterpillar Inc.

- Cummins Inc.

- FG Wilson

- Kirloskar

- MTU Onsite Energy Corporation

- Perkins Engines Co. Ltd

- SDMO Industries

- YorPower Ltd.

