McKay Brothers Expands European Bandwidth Services

Bi-directional bandwidth service between Basildon and Madrid in <18.01 ms - the lowest known latency

GENEVA, May 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --McKay Brothers International (MBI) has announced an expansion of its market leading low latency private bandwidth services between the UK and continental Europe. McKay now offers bi-directional private bandwidth service between Basildon and Madrid in less than 18.01 milliseconds round trip, the lowest known latency.

"Madrid is an important financial marketplace in Europe," says MBI managing director Francois Tyc. "Traders are keen to access the lowest known latency between Madrid and key trading centers in the UK."

McKay now offers three separate private bandwidth services to Madrid.

Bi-directional service with Basildon

Receive-only service from Slough-LD4, Basildon and Frankfurt

All-fiber bi-directional service with MBI's five UK POPs

MBI's Quincy Extreme Data (QED) service also distributes in Madrid select US, UK and Frankfurt sourced market data covering futures on equity indices, interest rates, energy and metals.

About McKay Brothers International, SA

McKay Brothers International, SA is a proven provider of private wireless bandwidth and the leading distributor of extremely low latency microwave market data. The Quincy Extreme Data service is an integrated and normalized feed of select market data sourced from multiple financial exchanges globally and is offered in exchange colocation centers around the world.