Century Casinos, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2017 Results

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado, May 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ Capital Market®: CNTY) today announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2017.

First Quarter 2017 Highlights*

Net operating revenue was $36.4 million , an increase of 10% from the three months ended March 31, 2016 .

, an increase of 10% from the three months ended . Earnings from operations were $4.5 million , an increase of 10% from the three months ended March 31, 2016 .

, an increase of 10% from the three months ended . Net earnings attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. Shareholders were $2.2 million , a decrease of 5% from the three months ended March 31, 2016 .

, a decrease of 5% from the three months ended . Adjusted EBITDA** was $6.7 million , an increase of 6% from the three months ended March 31, 2016 .

, an increase of 6% from the three months ended . Earnings per share were $0.09 .

. Book value per share*** at March 31, 2017 was $5.55 .

In September 2016, the Company was selected as the successful applicant by Horse Racing Alberta to own, build and operate a horse racing facility in the Edmonton market area, which the Company will operate as Century Mile. Century Mile will be a one-mile horse racetrack and multi-level racing and entertainment center, which will include a gaming floor with slot machines as well as food and beverage outlets. The proposed location is on Edmonton International Airport land and close to the city of Leduc, just south of Edmonton and positioned off Queen Elizabeth II Highway. The Company estimates that the project will cost approximately CAD 50.0 million. The Company estimates that construction of this project will take approximately 15 months and that it will be completed by the fourth quarter of 2018 or the first quarter of 2019. In March 2017, the Company received approval for the Century Mile project from the Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission. Commencement of construction of this project is subject to, among other things, the Company's obtaining financing.

The Company has postponed the planned restoration and expansion of the historic Palace Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado.

In October 2016, the Company's subsidiary, Century Casino St. Albert Inc., acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding shares and related land of entities operating the Apex Casino in suburban Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Century Casino St. Albert ("CSA"), formerly Apex Casino, is a 34,500 square foot casino facility located on approximately six acres of land that includes 381 slot machines, 12 video lottery terminals, 7 live table games, a restaurant, a bar, a lounge and a banquet facility that can accommodate up to 175 guests. CSA contributed a total of $2.0 million in net operating revenue and $0.1 million in net earnings during the three months ended March 31, 2017.

Under an amended concession agreement with TUI Cruises, the Company plans to operate the ship-based casino onboard Mein Schiff 6, a new 2,500 passenger cruise ship that is expected to begin operations in the second quarter of 2017.

The consolidated results for the three months ended March 31, 2017 and 2016 are as follows:





















For the three months



Amounts in thousands, except per share data ended March 31,



Consolidated Results:



2017



2016

% Change Net Operating Revenue

$ 36,398

$ 33,227

10% Earnings from Operations



4,490



4,082

10% Net Earnings Attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. Shareholders

$ 2,159

$ 2,281

(5%)

















Adjusted EBITDA**

$ 6,711

$ 6,308

6%

















Earnings Per Share:















Basic

$ 0.09

$ 0.09

0% Diluted

$ 0.09

$ 0.09

0%

"Overall, we are quite pleased with the results of the first quarter, taking into account a pretty unfavorable New Year's holiday calendar as well as severe inclement weather in Colorado compared to last year," Erwin Haitzmann and Peter Hoetzinger, Co-Chief Executive Officers of Century Casinos, said. "We are very excited about having received regulatory approvals for our racetrack and casino project in Edmonton, Canada," they continued.

Reportable Segment Results*

The table below shows the Company's operating segments that are included in each of the Company's reportable segments as of March 31, 2017:





Reportable Segment Operating Segment Canada Century Casino & Hotel - Edmonton Canada Century Casino St. Albert Canada Century Casino Calgary Canada Century Downs Racetrack and Casino Canada Century Bets! United States Century Casino & Hotel - Central City United States Century Casino & Hotel - Cripple Creek Poland Casinos Poland Corporate and Other Cruise Ships & Other Corporate and Other Corporate Other

The Company's net operating revenue increased by $3.2 million, or 10%, for the three months ended March 31, 2017, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2016. Following is a summary of the changes in net operating revenue by reportable segment for the three months ended March 31, 2017, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2016:





























Net Operating Revenue













For the three months













ended March 31,









Amounts in thousands

2017

2016

$ Change

% Change Canada

$ 13,160

$ 12,995

$ 165

1% United States



7,500



7,080



420

6% Poland



14,546



12,264



2,282

19% Corporate and Other



1,192



888



304

34% Consolidated

$ 36,398

$ 33,227

$ 3,171

10%

The Company's earnings from operations increased by $0.4 million, or 10%, for the three months ended March 31, 2017, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2016. Following is a summary of the changes in earnings from operations by reportable segment for the three months ended March 31, 2017, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2016:





























Earnings from Operations













For the three months













ended March 31,









Amounts in thousands

2017

2016

$ Change

% Change Canada

$ 3,047

$ 3,516

$ (469)

(13%) United States



1,158



876



282

32% Poland



1,806



1,080



726

67% Corporate and Other



(1,521)



(1,390)



(131)

(9%) Consolidated

$ 4,490

$ 4,082

$ 408

10%

Net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders decreased by ($0.1) million, or (5%), for the three months ended March 31, 2017, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2016. Following is a summary of the changes in net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders by reportable segment for the three months ended March 31, 2017, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2016:





























Net Earnings (Loss)













Attributable to Century













Casinos, Inc. Shareholders













For the three months













ended March 31,









Amounts in thousands

2017

2016

$ Change

% Change Canada

$ 1,470

$ 2,035

$ (565)

(28%) United States



716



543



173

32% Poland



1,081



666



415

62% Corporate and Other



(1,108)



(963)



(145)

(15%) Consolidated

$ 2,159

$ 2,281

$ (122)

(5%)

Items deducted from or added to earnings from operations to arrive at net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders include interest income, interest expense, gains (losses) on foreign currency transactions and other, income tax expense and non-controlling interests.

The Company's Adjusted EBITDA** increased by $0.4 million, or 6%, for the three months ended March 31, 2017 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2016. Following is a summary of the changes in Adjusted EBITDA** by reportable segment for the three months ended March 31, 2017 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2016:





























Adjusted EBITDA**













For the three months













ended March 31,









Amounts in thousands

2017

2016

$ Change

% Change Canada

$ 3,882

$ 4,215

$ (333)

(8%) United States



1,768



1,504



264

18% Poland



2,378



1,704



674

40% Corporate and Other



(1,317)



(1,115)



(202)

(18%) Consolidated

$ 6,711

$ 6,308

$ 403

6%

* Amounts presented are rounded. As such, rounding differences could occur in period over period changes and percentages reported.

** Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are Non-GAAP financial measures. See discussion and reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures in Supplemental Information below.

*** The Company defines book value per share as total Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders' equity divided by outstanding common shares.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of March 31, 2017, the Company had $39.7 million in cash and cash equivalents and $54.6 million in outstanding debt on its balance sheet compared to $38.8 million in cash and cash equivalents and $55.6 million in outstanding debt at December 31, 2016. The $54.6 million in outstanding debt as of March 31, 2017 includes $39.4 million related to the Company's Bank of Montreal credit agreement, $0.7 million related to capital leases for Century Resorts Alberta, Century Casino Calgary, CSA and Century Downs Racetrack and Casino ("CDR"), $14.6 million related to a long-term land lease for CDR and $0.2 million related to Casinos Poland, Ltd., net of $0.3 million in deferred financing costs.

(continued) CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL INFORMATION - US GAAP BASIS Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings















For the three months

ended March 31, Amounts in thousands, except for per share information

2017

2016 Operating revenue:











Net operating revenue

$ 36,398

$ 33,227 Operating costs and expenses:











Total operating costs and expenses



31,908



29,145 Earnings from operations



4,490



4,082 Non-operating income (expense), net



(698)



(563) Earnings before income taxes



3,792



3,519 Income tax provision



(995)



(779) Net earnings



2,797



2,740 Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interest



(638)



(459) Net earnings attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders

$ 2,159

$ 2,281













Earnings per share attributable to Century Casinos, Inc.:











Basic

$ 0.09

$ 0.09 Diluted

$ 0.09

$ 0.09













Weighted average common shares











Basic



24,455



24,436 Diluted



24,856



24,662

CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL INFORMATION - US GAAP BASIS Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets











(Amounts in thousands)















March 31,

December 31,



2017

2016 Assets











Current assets

$ 44,901

$ 45,948 Property and equipment, net



141,327



140,763 Other assets



31,845



31,127 Total assets

$ 218,073

$ 217,838













Liabilities and Equity











Current liabilities

$ 25,237

$ 28,608 Non-current liabilities



49,818



50,646 Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders' equity



135,666



132,196 Non-controlling interest



7,352



6,388 Total liabilities and equity

$ 218,073

$ 217,838

CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

The Company erroneously recognized a reduction in pari-mutuel revenue totaling $0.7 million in its statement of earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2016. This error also affected the Company's income tax provision, net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests and consolidated statement of cash flows for the three months ended March 31, 2016.

The prior period amounts within the Company's consolidated financial statements have been revised to reflect the correct balances in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed today. Information in this release also reflects these changes. The information below presents the impact of these corrections on the Company's 2016 consolidated statement of earnings as previously reported in the Company's consolidated financial statements.





















Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2016: Amounts in thousands, except for per share information

As Previously

Reported

Correction

As

Corrected Operating Revenue:

















Other

$ 3,040

$ 697

$ 3,737 Gross revenue



34,536



697



35,233 Net operating revenue



32,530



697



33,227 Earnings from operations



3,385



697



4,082 Earnings before income taxes



2,822



697



3,519 Income tax expense



(598)



(181)



(779) Net earnings



2,224



516



2,740 Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests



(330)



(129)



(459) Net earnings attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders



1,894



387



2,281



















Earnings per share attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders:

















Basic and Diluted

$ 0.08

$ 0.01

$ 0.09





















CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Constant Currency Results* (unaudited) (Amounts in thousands)





















For the three months







ended March 31,







2017

2016

% Change Net operating revenue as reported (GAAP)

$ 36,398

$ 33,227

10% Foreign currency impact vs. 2016



(116)









Net operating revenue constant currency (non-GAAP)*

$ 36,282

$ 33,227

9%

















Earnings from operations (GAAP)

$ 4,490

$ 4,082

10% Foreign currency impact vs. 2016



(72)









Earnings from operations (non-GAAP)*

$ 4,418

$ 4,082

8%

















Net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders as reported (GAAP)

$ 2,159

$ 2,281

(5%) Foreign currency impact vs. 2016



(79)









Net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders constant currency (non-GAAP)*

$ 2,080

$ 2,281

(9%)

















Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)**

$ 6,711

$ 6,308

6% Foreign currency impact vs. 2016



(89)









Adjusted EBITDA constant currency (non-GAAP)*

$ 6,622

$ 6,308

5%

Adjusted EBITDA Margins *** (unaudited)











For the three months

ended March 31,

2017 2016 Canada 29% 32% United States 24% 21% Poland 16% 14% Corporate and Other (110%) (126%) Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Margin 18% 19%

CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA ** to Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. Shareholders by Segment

































For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2017 Amounts in thousands

Canada

United States

Poland

Corporate and Other

Total Net earnings (loss)

$ 1,470

$ 716

$ 1,081

$ (1,108)

$ 2,159 Interest expense (income), net



917



0



(12)



(4)



901 Income taxes (benefit)



547



442



414



(408)



995 Depreciation and amortization



805



610



572



98



2,085 Non-controlling interest



96



0



542



0



638 Non-cash stock-based compensation



0



0



0



103



103 Loss (gain) on foreign currency transactions and cost recovery income



17



0



(219)



(1)



(203) Loss on disposition of fixed assets



2



0



0



3



5 Acquisition costs



28



0



0



0



28 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 3,882

$ 1,768

$ 2,378

$ (1,317)

$ 6,711



































For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2016 Amounts in thousands

Canada

United States

Poland

Corporate and Other

Total Net earnings (loss)

$ 2,035

$ 543

$ 666

$ (963)

$ 2,281 Interest expense (income), net



749



0



15



(3)



761 Income taxes (benefit)



625



333



267



(446)



779 Depreciation and amortization



697



626



602



85



2,010 Non-controlling interest



127



0



332



0



459 Non-cash stock-based compensation



0



0



0



190



190 (Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions and cost recovery income



(20)



0



(200)



22



(198) Loss on disposition of fixed assets



2



2



22



0



26 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 4,215

$ 1,504

$ 1,704

$ (1,115)

$ 6,308

CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

* The impact of foreign exchange rates is highly variable and difficult to predict. The Company uses a Constant Currency basis to show the impact from foreign exchange rates on current period revenue compared to prior period revenue using the prior period's foreign exchange rates. In order to properly understand the underlying business trends and performance of the Company's ongoing operations, management believes that investors may find it useful to consider the impact of excluding changes in foreign exchange rates from the Company's net operating revenue, earnings from operations, net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders and Adjusted EBITDA. Constant currency results are calculated by dividing the current quarter or year to date local currency segment results by the prior year's average exchange rate for the quarter or year and comparing them to actual U.S. dollar results for the prior quarter or year. The prior year's average exchange rate is reported in Item 1 of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

** The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders before interest expense (income), net, income taxes (benefit), depreciation, amortization, non-controlling interest (earnings) losses and transactions, pre-opening expenses, acquisition costs, non-cash stock-based compensation charges, asset impairment costs, (gain) loss on disposition of fixed assets, discontinued operations, (gain) loss on foreign currency transactions and other, gain on business combination and certain other one-time items, such as acquisition costs. Intercompany transactions consisting primarily of management and royalty fees and interest, along with their related tax effects, are excluded from the presentation of net earnings (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA reported for each segment. Not all of the aforementioned items occur in each reporting period, but have been included in the definition based on historical activity. These adjustments have no effect on the consolidated results as reported under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("US GAAP"). Adjusted EBITDA is not considered a measure of performance recognized under US GAAP. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a valuable measure of the relative performance of the Company and its properties. The gaming industry commonly uses Adjusted EBITDA as a method of arriving at the economic value of a casino operation. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to compare the relative operating performance of separate operating units by eliminating the above mentioned items associated with the varying levels of capital expenditures for infrastructure required to generate revenue and the often high cost of acquiring existing operations. Adjusted EBITDA is used by the Company's lending institution to gauge operating performance. The Company's computation of Adjusted EBITDA may be different from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similar measures used by other companies within the gaming industry. Please see the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders above.

*** The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by net operating revenue. Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP measure. Management uses this margin as one of several measures to evaluate the efficiency of the Company's casino operations.

CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

