

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks recouped early losses on Friday as earnings results brought some cheer and oil prices found some support in European deals after sharp overnight losses. The pound extended its uptrend, keeping underlying sentiment cautious.



Investors also looked forward to the all-important U.S. jobs report slated for release later in the day and elections in France due this weekend for further direction.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 8 points or 0.11 percent at 7,256 in late opening deals after closing 0.2 percent higher the previous day.



International Consolidated Airlines Group soared 5 percent. The British Airways owner reported record first-quarter performance in what is traditionally its weakest quarter.



Smith & Nephew shares rallied 3 percent. The medical device maker backed its full-year guidance despite posting flat first quarter revenue in line with expectations.



Publisher Pearson soared 11 percent on restructuring news.



Tullow Oil fell about 1 percent and BP Plc slid half a percent after oil prices fell as much as 5 percent overnight on concerns about global oversupply.



Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore recovered from early losses and were up 1-2 percent.



Intercontinental Hotels Group lost 2 percent. Its CEO Richard Solomons will retire this summer after being with the company for 25 years.



On the earnings front, the hotels group reported a 2.7 percent increase in total revenue per available room for the first quarter of 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX