The Japanese group's net income attributable to shareholders fell from JPY 109,047 million ($970.9 million) to JPY 103,843 million in the 12 months to the end of March 2017, partly due to declining sales from its solar business. It did not reveal its total PV module shipments for the year.Net sales from Kyocera's applied ceramic products group - which produces solar modules - fell 9% on the year to JPY 225,176 million ($2 million). It attributed poor sales of its PV systems to falling global equipment prices and annual cuts to the Japanese government's feed-in tariff rates for solar projects. It vowed to "further boost profitability by continuing cost reduction efforts in the solar energy business."Kyocera's fine ceramic parts divisions and its semiconductor parts ...

