

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's industrial production growth slowed significantly in March, preliminary data from the statistical office INE showed Friday.



The industrial production index rose a seasonally-and-calendar adjusted 0.4 percent year-on-year after a 2.5 percent growth in February.



The growth was the weakest since July last year, when output increased at the same pace.



On an unadjusted basis, industrial production grew 9 percent in March, rebounding from a 1.6 percent fall in the previous month.



Compared to the previous month, production dropped for a second straight month, down an adjusted 0.4 percent in March, following 0.2 percent fall in February.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX