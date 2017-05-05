Global Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV) Market to Grow at a CAGR of 3% by 2021: UAVs are Increasingly Becoming a Key Asset in National Security Countermeasure Operations - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 05, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The global UCAVs market to grow at a CAGR of 3.03% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global UCAVs Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
UAVs are increasingly becoming a key asset in national security countermeasure operations. Also, along with the rapid technological advancements in the military electronics segment, these unmanned airborne platforms are getting integrated into Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance systems and into weapons that support those operations. UCAVs are capable of deploying missiles, bombs, and precision-guided munitions. Thus, nations are increasing the development of UCAVs with long-range strike capabilities.
According to the report, UCAVs have gained a wide-scale popularity in the recent years owing to their advanced technology. Artificial intelligence technology has developed to a level where the deployment of autonomous systems has become equivalent to the new revolution in warfare. Thus, the accelerating need for advanced autonomous technology is driving small economy countries to focus on new developments and procurements of UCAVs. Additionally, the potential applications of UCAVs in urban areas for security and surveillance operations has propelled the countries to invest in this sector significantly.
Key vendors
- BAE Systems
- Boeing
- General Atomics Aeronautical Systems
- Israel Aerospace Industries
- Northrop Grumman
Other prominent vendors
- Dassault Aviation
- Denel Dynamics
- Elbit Systems
- Lockheed Martin
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
PART 06: Market segmentation by UCAV type
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
PART 10: Market trends
PART 11: Vendor landscape
PART 12: Appendix
