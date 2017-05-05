Global Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV) Market to Grow at a CAGR of 3% by 2021: UAVs are Increasingly Becoming a Key Asset in National Security Countermeasure Operations - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 05, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --



Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV) Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global UCAVs market to grow at a CAGR of 3.03% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global UCAVs Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



UAVs are increasingly becoming a key asset in national security countermeasure operations. Also, along with the rapid technological advancements in the military electronics segment, these unmanned airborne platforms are getting integrated into Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance systems and into weapons that support those operations. UCAVs are capable of deploying missiles, bombs, and precision-guided munitions. Thus, nations are increasing the development of UCAVs with long-range strike capabilities.

According to the report, UCAVs have gained a wide-scale popularity in the recent years owing to their advanced technology. Artificial intelligence technology has developed to a level where the deployment of autonomous systems has become equivalent to the new revolution in warfare. Thus, the accelerating need for advanced autonomous technology is driving small economy countries to focus on new developments and procurements of UCAVs. Additionally, the potential applications of UCAVs in urban areas for security and surveillance operations has propelled the countries to invest in this sector significantly.

Key vendors



BAE Systems

Boeing

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems

Israel Aerospace Industries

Northrop Grumman

Other prominent vendors



Dassault Aviation

Denel Dynamics

Elbit Systems

Lockheed Martin

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by UCAV type



PART 07: Geographical segmentation



PART 08: Decision framework



PART 09: Drivers and challenges



PART 10: Market trends



PART 11: Vendor landscape



PART 12: Appendix

