

TEANECK (dpa-AFX) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) reported earnings for its first quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $669 million, or $0.84 per share. This was up from $637 million, or $0.80 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.83 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 10.9% to $3.55 billion. This was up from $3.20 billion last year.



Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $669 Mln. vs. $637 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.0% -EPS (Q1): $0.84 vs. $0.80 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.83 -Revenue (Q1): $3.55 Bln vs. $3.20 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 10.9%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.89 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3.63 - $3.68 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $3.64 Full year revenue guidance: $14.56 - $14.84 Bln



