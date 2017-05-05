

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's industrial production increased for the second straight month in March, figures from Statistics Denmark showed Friday.



Industrial production climbed a seasonally adjusted 3.3 percent month-over-month in March, much faster than the 0.5 percent rise in February, which was revised down from a 0.8 percent gain reported earlier.



At the start of the year, production had fallen 4.9 percent.



Production in the electronics industry grew the most by 17.8 percent over the month, followed by pharmaceutical industry with 10.1 percent spike.



During the first quarter, total industrial production dropped 1.3 percent compared to the preceding quarter.



