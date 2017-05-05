

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Paladin Energy Ltd (PDN.AX, PDN.TO) Friday said it will proceed with the potential sale of stake in Langer Heinrich Mine or LHM.



In its statement, Paladin refers to its previous announcements regarding its Restructure Proposal, and a potential option in favour of CNNC Overseas Uranium Holding Ltd which, if validly exercised, could entitle CNNC to acquire Paladin's interest in the LHM.



On March 23, Paladin announced it had resolved to commence arbitration proceedings against CNNC asserting that no 'event of default' had occurred under the LHM Shareholders' agreement. At the same time, CNNC sought to progress the potential option through discussions with Paladin and also directly with its bondholders and their advisers. During these discussions various concessions were discussed that could benefit Paladin. Furthermore, during this time, Paladin progressed ideas for an alternative solvent restructuring proposal with its creditors.



Paladin said it has now agreed that without any admission of the validity of CNNC's claims and without prejudice to its rights under the LHM Shareholders' Agreement, it will allow an independent valuation process to move forward. The valuation is the first step in a process that may lead to CNNC acquiring Paladin's 75% interest in LHM.



The valuation is to be performed by an independent international investment bank with uranium experience and is expected to take 5-6 weeks. Under the LHM Shareholders' Agreement, once the valuation is complete CNNC has 30 days to exercise the option.



An acquisition of Paladin's interest in LHM pursuant to the option would include the right to buy one or both of: the Company's shareholder loan of approximately $251 million at its full face value, and its equity in LHM. A 5% discount to fair market value would apply to the equity portion.



Paladin retains the support of its stakeholders and is seeking to finalise an alternative restructuring proposal that can be put forward as a valid solvent restructuring to be implemented in the event CNNC acquires its stake in LHM.



