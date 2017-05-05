Protein Ingredients Market Revenue Expected to Increase to US$ 64.3 Billion by 2027 - TMR

ALBANY, New York, May 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Transparency Market Research (TMR) delivers key insights on the global protein ingredients market in its upcoming outlook titled, "Protein Ingredients Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2017 - 2027". In terms of value, the global protein ingredients market is projected to register a high CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period due to various factors, regarding which TMR offers vital insights in detail.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into plant and animal proteins. Plant protein segment is further sub-segmented into soy, wheat, pea and others while the animal protein segment is further sub-segmented into whey protein, casein and caseinates, egg protein and gelatin. Animal protein segment is estimated to account for around 80% revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. Along with high consumption, the high prices of eggs and dairy proteins is the major factor impacting the animal protein segment. Soy proteins sub-segment accounts for significant value and volume share owing to a historically high usage of soy isolate, concentrates and texturized vegetable proteins.

Protein ingredients are used for a variety of purposes in food and beverage, animal feed and nutritional products. Protein Ingredients are perceived as healthy and ideal substances for maintaining health and energy without adding excess fat. Due to this factor, many food and beverages manufacturers are considering proteins as satiety ingredients. Use of proteins in nutritional products such as supplements, infant and clinical nutrition products is also expected to increase at a high rate over the forecast period. Proteins are considered an absolute necessity for muscle building and as such find increasing application in bodybuilding supplements. Infant nutrition segment is also expected to gain substantial market share over the forecast due to high demand from Asia Pacific. Rapid industrial growth and demographic changes within many Asian countries are the major factors driving the market growth for nutritional products.

Protein fortified cereals, nutritional bars and dairy products are also growing at a rapid rate owing to high consumer demand. Nutritional bars and dairy products such as yogurts are being increasingly considered as healthy and time-saving breakfast solutions. Protein fortification of cereal products is also a major trend of the market, particularly for growing children. Soy protein-based beverages are also gaining market share due to increasing flexitarian or flexible vegetarian diets across the world.

On the basis of product form, the concentrate segment accounts for a high value and volume share due to a relatively lower cost and lack of demand for isolate-level protein contents in most food and beverage products. Protein ingredients in the form of isolate form finds high application in infant and clinical nutrition products, where quality and protein content are a key focus.

This report covers trends driving each segment and offers analysis and insights of the potential of the Protein ingredients market in specific regions. Latin America and Asia Pacific are expected to register high growth rates between 2016 and 2027. North America is expected to remain the largest market through 2027, followed by Europe and APAC. Asia Pacific region accounted for 19.8% market share in 2015 and is expected to gain around 142 BPS over the forecast period to account for 21.2% market share by 2027. In terms of volume, Asia Pacific is expected to register relatively high CAGR during the forecast period.

Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the Protein ingredients space. Protein ingredients manufacturers include Solae LLC, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Inc., Glanbia plc, DMV International B.V, Kerry Group plc, ROQUETTE FRERES S.A, Davisco Foods International, Inc., Arla Food Ingredients and Sterling Biotech Ltd.

