

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were mostly lower on Friday as commodities slumped on China growth worries and caution remained the buzz word ahead of the all-important U.S. jobs report slated for release later in the day and elections in France due this weekend.



Oil prices found some support in European deals, helping limit regional losses on a light day on the economic front.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 0.16 percent at 391.36 in late opening deals after rising 0.7 percent on Thursday to close at almost 21-month high.



The German DAX was moving down 0.4 percent and France's CAC 40 index was losing 0.1 percent, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 recovered from early losses to trade 0.1 percent higher.



Intercontinental Hotels Group lost 2 percent. Its CEO Richard Solomons will retire this summer after being with the company for 25 years.



JCDecaux fell as much as 6 percent. The outdoor advertising firm reported a 1 percent drop in Q1 revenue due to weakness in its billboard and transport segments.



Engie, formerly called GDF Suez, dropped 1.5 percent. The natural gas and electricity supplier reported that its first-quarter EBITDA declined 5.9 percent to 3.30 billion euros from 3.5 billion euros last year.



German specialty chemicals firm Evonik lost more than 1 percent after its first-quarter net income fell 33 percent to 160 million euros from 240 million euros last year.



Vestas Wind Systems climbed 3 percent. The Danish wind-turbine manufacturer reported that its first-quarter profit surged to 160 million euros from 35 million euros last year, following strong sales in the U.S., Germany and China.



International Consolidated Airlines Group soared 5 percent in London. The British Airways owner reported record first-quarter performance in what is traditionally its weakest quarter.



Smith & Nephew shares rallied 3 percent. The medical device maker backed its full-year guidance despite posting flat first quarter revenue in line with expectations.



Publisher Pearson soared 11 percent on restructuring news.



Tullow Oil fell about 1 percent and BP Plc slid half a percent after oil prices fell as much as 5 percent overnight on concerns about global oversupply.



Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore recovered from early losses and were up 1-2 percent.



Syngenta rose half a percent after its shareholders approved ChemChina's $43 billion takeover of the Swiss agribusiness giant.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX