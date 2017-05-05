

TEANECK (dpa-AFX) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) announced the company is realigning the business to accelerate shift to high value digital transformation work while continuing to reassess less profitable opportunities. As part of the realignment, the company plans to improve utilization, optimize pyramid structure and talent supply chain management to better align resourcing with client demand, simplify business unit overhead structure, and leverage corporate function spend more effectively. The company said the realignment is part of its plan to improve non-GAAP operating margin to 22% in calendar year 2019. The company expects to incur the majority of the total costs related to the realignment program in 2017.



Cognizant has declared its initial quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share on Class A Common Stock for shareholders of record at the close of business on May 22, 2017. The dividend will be payable on May 31, 2017.



