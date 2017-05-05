

Shore Capital Group Limited



('Shore Capital' or the 'Company')



Holding(s) in Company



Shore Capital was notified on 4 May 2017 that JPMorgan Chase & Co., and its controlled undertakings, no longer have a notifiable interest in the Company.



- Ends -



Enquiries:



Shore Capital +44 (0) 14 8172 4222 Lynn Bruce



Grant Thornton UK LLP (Nominated Adviser) +44 (0) 20 7383 5100 Philip Secrett Jamie Barklem Carolyn Sansom



Bell Pottinger (Public Relations) +44 (0) 20 3772 2500 Jonathan Hodgkinson



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Shore Capital Group Limited via GlobeNewswire



BGCZJ74R43



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX