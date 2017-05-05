Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 04-May-2017 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 425.76p INCLUDING current year revenue 433.75p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 420.67p INCLUDING current year revenue 428.66p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---