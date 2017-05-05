Tórshavn, Faroe Islands, 2017-05-05 12:34 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Referring to Announcement no 3/2017 on debt refinancing and the issue of convertible instruments to London Oil and Gas, the Board of Atlantic Petroleum (NASDAQ OMX: ATLA DKK & Oslo Stock Exchange: ATLA NOK) has decided to use the authority under the company's Articles of Association secion 3E to issue a further DKK 866,900 in convertible instruments to London Oil and Gas.



As per 5th May the company has drawn GBP 979,903 or DKK 8.611.504,69 of the loan facility.



Atlantic Petroleum has registered updated Articles of Association as attached to this release. The revised Articles of Association are also available on the company website.



Atlantic Petroleum in brief:



Atlantic Petroleum participates in oil and gas joint ventures with reputable, international partners. Atlantic Petroleum P/F is based in Tórshavn, Faroe Islands, and the Company currently has an office in London, UK. Atlantic Petroleum's existing shares are listed on NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen and on Oslo Stock Exchange.



Further details can be obtained from Ben Arabo, CEO, tel +298 550100 (ben.arabo@petroleum.fo).



Announcement no.10/2017



Issued 05-05-2017



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=629973