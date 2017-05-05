

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's industrial production increased in March, after falling sharply in the previous month, preliminary figures from the Central Statistics Office showed Friday.



Industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 2.6 percent month-over-month in March, reversing a 13.6 percent plunge in February.



On an annual basis, industrial production climbed 2.9 percent in March, in contrast to a 10.0 percent decline in the prior month.



During the first quarter, industrial output contracted 8.3 percent compared with the preceding three-month period.



Data also revealed that industrial turnover grew 3.0 percent annually in March, while it dropped 4.8 percent from a month earlier.



