DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's industrial production increased in March, after falling sharply in the previous month, preliminary figures from the Central Statistics Office showed Friday.
Industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 2.6 percent month-over-month in March, reversing a 13.6 percent plunge in February.
On an annual basis, industrial production climbed 2.9 percent in March, in contrast to a 10.0 percent decline in the prior month.
During the first quarter, industrial output contracted 8.3 percent compared with the preceding three-month period.
Data also revealed that industrial turnover grew 3.0 percent annually in March, while it dropped 4.8 percent from a month earlier.
