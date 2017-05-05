Global Military Simulation and Virtual Training Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.2% by 2021 - Driven by the Emergence of Portable Simulation - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 05, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Military Simulation and Virtual Training Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The global military simulation and virtual training market to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global Military Simulation and Virtual Training Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is emergence of portable simulation. Portable simulators or deployable simulation provides the flexibility to be carried to the site of training. These simulators are available in containerized packages and are brought into the theater to maintain concurrency and readiness when army personnel is not operational.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is expensive real-time military training. One of the important factors that contribute toward the growth of global military simulation and virtual training market is the high cost of real-time training, which has created a scope for an alternate source of training. In real-time military training, the costs associated with fuel for aerial military platforms, procurement of training ammunitions, wear and tear of the fleet as a result of continuous flying, are very high. These sessions are risky at times, eventually exerting pressure on funding. This has made the defense ministries to shift their focus on simulation and virtual training methodology. In addition, the defense budget sequestrations over the last few years have fueled the demand for innovative simulation and training systems for the military.
Key vendors
- CAE
- L3 Link Simulation & Training
- Lockheed Martin
- Rockwell Collins
- Saab
Other prominent vendors
- Barco
- Boeing
- Fidelity Technologies
- Thales
- TRU Simulation + Training
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
PART 06: Market segmentation by product type
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
PART 10: Market trends
PART 11: Vendor landscape
PART 12: Appendix
