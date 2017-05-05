

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP) reported earnings for its first quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $160 million, or $0.37 per share. This was higher than $138 million, or $0.32 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.34 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 38.4% to $2.74 billion. This was up from $1.98 billion last year.



CenterPoint Energy Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $160 Mln. vs. $138 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 15.9% -EPS (Q1): $0.37 vs. $0.32 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 15.6% -Analysts Estimate: $0.34 -Revenue (Q1): $2.74 Bln vs. $1.98 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 38.4%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.93 - $0.97



