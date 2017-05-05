Visteon's SmartCore' Cockpit Domain Controller Named Innovation Award Winner by German Center of Automotive Management

- Industry-first cockpit domain controller awarded innovation prize for groundbreaking security-focused and centralized approach

- First SmartCore' launches to take place with European and Chinese automakers in 2018-2020 - consolidating Visteon's leadership position in new cockpit domain controller segment

KARLSRUHE, Germany, May 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Visteon Corporation (NYSE: VC), a leading cockpit electronics supplier, has been awarded The German Center of Automotive Management's (CAM) 2017 top innovation prize in the "strongest innovation from automotive supplier - interface and connectivity" category for its market-leading SmartCore' cockpit domain controller solution. The presentation took place at the automotiveINNOVATIONS award ceremony hosted by the CAM and PricewaterhouseCooper (PwC) Automotive, at Frankfurt's Tower 185 on May 4.

Representing Visteon, Chief Technology Officer Markus Schupfner received the prize from Prof. Dr. Stefan Bratzel, CAM; and Felix Kunert, partner PwC Automotive, Europe; based on the strength of SmartCore's security-focused electronic control unit (ECU) consolidation and centralized cockpit domain controller approach. Visteon is the only supplier offering an automotive-grade, integrated domain controller that can independently operate several cockpit domains on one System on Chip (SoC) through a single driver interface.

The CAM is an independent scientific institute for automotive and mobility research, including strategic consulting, at the University of Applied Sciences (FHDW) in Bergisch Gladbach, Germany. The automotiveINNOVATIONS awards, organized in partnership with PwC Europe - now in their fifth year - celebrate game-changing innovation in the worldwide auto sector.

"We're delighted to be recognized for SmartCore's unique approach to consolidation of the rapid proliferation of ECUs in today's connected vehicles while providing a future-proof foundation for a centralized cockpit domain controller approach," Schupfner said. "SmartCore is designed to create an ideal digital cockpit user experience by simplifying driver interaction through one seamless, intuitive user interface, while significantly reducing the increasing cost and complexity of in-vehicle electronics for automakers."

Working in close collaboration with European and Chinese automakers to bring this industry-first technology to market, Visteon is scheduled to launch the first SmartCore'-based solution in 2018 on a high-volume, global vehicle platform with a European automaker. The platform will initially cover driver information, infotainment and connectivity domains and will be expanded to offer advanced 3-D display and augmented reality head-up display capabilities in future model years.

Upcoming Smartcore' applications will include a new light vehicle from a Chinese automaker, also starting in 2018.

"SmartCore' continues to be successfully received by global automakers as it fills a gap in the market for a fully scalable solution that meets the immediate need for ECU consolidation within the cockpit space while addressing future domains such as cloud-based applications or advanced driver assistance systems," Schupfner added.

The SmartCore' architecture is fully scalable and designed to be cybersecured through virtualization of the different cores and controlled firewalls. This enables independent functional domains with different levels of functional safety requirements - driver information, infotainment, connectivity and assisted driving systems - while future domains can be added to operate separately and securely.

About Visteon

Visteon is a global technology company that designs, engineers and manufactures innovative cockpit electronics products and connected car solutions for most of the world's major vehicle manufacturers. Visteon is a leading provider of instrument clusters, head-up displays, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics and SmartCore' cockpit domain controllers. Visteon also supplies embedded multimedia and smartphone connectivity software solutions to the global automotive industry. Headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan, Visteon has approximately 10,000 employees at more than 40 facilities in 19 countries. Visteon had sales of $3.16 billion in 2016. Learn more at www.visteon.com.

