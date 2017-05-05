Veterinary Imaging Market to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2022 - Rising Demand for Pet Insurance Along with Increasing Animal Healthcare Expenditure - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 05, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Veterinary Imaging Market by Product, Therapeutic Area, Animal, and End User - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The global veterinary imaging market is projected to reach USD 1.94 Billion by 2022 from USD 1.40 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.8%. Significant growth in the population of small companion as well as large animals, rising demand for pet insurance along with increasing animal healthcare expenditure, and increasing number of veterinary practitioners are the major drivers for the growth of the veterinary imaging market. Other factors such as the launch of innovative products that offer rapid and accurate results such as portable imaging modalities and rising demand for animal-derived food products are also contributing to the growth of the this market.

The report analyzes the global veterinary imaging market by product, therapeutic area, animal, end user, and region. On the basis of product, the global market is segmented into instruments, reagents, and software. Veterinary imaging instruments include radiography systems, ultrasound systems, CT systems, MRI systems, video endoscopy systems, and other imaging systems. Based on therapeutic area, the global market is categorized into orthopedics & traumatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, and other therapeutic areas. On the basis of animal type, the global market is segmented into small companion animals, large animals, and other animals. On the basis of end user, the global market is segmented into clinics and hospitals & academic institutions.

Geographically, the global veterinary imaging market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2016. The large share of this region is mainly attributed to the increasing adoption of pet animals, the growing pet insurance industry, and rising veterinary healthcare expenditure in the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in pet adoption, increasing awareness about animal health, and growing per capita animal health expenditure, especially in India and China, are contributing to the growth of the APAC veterinary imaging market.

Companies Mentioned



Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

BCF Technology, Ltd.

Canon Inc. (Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation)

Esaote SpA

Excelsior Union Limited (Mindray Medical International Limited)

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

GE Healthcare (A Division of General Electric Company)

Hitachi, Ltd.

Idexx Laboratories, Inc.

Onex Corporation (Carestream Health, Inc.)

Siemens AG

VCA Inc.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Industry Insights



7 Global Veterinary Imaging Market, By Product



8 Veterinary Imaging Market, By Animal Type



9 Veterinary Imaging Market, By Therapeutic Area



10 Global Veterinary Imaging Market, By End User



11 Global Veterinary Imaging Market, By Region



12 Competitive Landscape



13 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/twz2tp/veterinary

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716