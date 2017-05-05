eQ PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 5 May 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Teamet Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1):Closely associated person
Name: Koskimies, Mikko
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: eQ Oyj
LEI: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68_20170504110102_1
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2017-05-03
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT
ISIN: FI4000153333
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Additional information: eQ Option Right 2010
Transaction Details
(1): Volume: 60000 Unit price: 7,00000 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 60000 Volume weighted average price: 7.00000 EUR
eQ Plc Janne Larma, CEO
Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, www.eQ.fi
