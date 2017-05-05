eQ PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 5 May 2017 at 2:00 p.m.





Person subject to the notification requirement



Name: Teamet Oy



Position: Closely associated person



(X) Legal person



(1):Closely associated person



Name: Koskimies, Mikko



Position: Other senior manager



Issuer: eQ Oyj



LEI: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68



Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION



Reference number: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68_20170504110102_1



Transaction date: 2017-05-03



Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)



Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT



ISIN: FI4000153333



Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION



Additional information: eQ Option Right 2010





Transaction Details



(1): Volume: 60000 Unit price: 7,00000 EUR



Aggregated transactions



(1): Volume: 60000 Volume weighted average price: 7.00000 EUR





eQ Plc Janne Larma, CEO



Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, www.eQ.fi