NIBE Industrier AB has acquired 80% of the shares in HT S.p.A., Susegana, Italy ("HT"). The company will become part of the NIBE Element business area.



Markaryd, Sweden, 2017-05-05 13:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HT has its headquarters in Susegana, Italy, and has produced highly engineered heating solutions for heating, ventilation and air conditioning, commercial food products, packaging and other industrial applications since 1978. HT's heating product range consists of cartridge heaters, PTC heaters, strip heaters and heating systems.



HT has one production facility in Italy and two in Romania. Revenue in 2016 amounted to approx. EUR 23 million with an operating margin of 14%. The company has approx. 330 employees.



"The acquisition of HT adds another well-known brand to our European element business providing cost synergies and commercial advantages to the NIBE Group. Their market and technical position and customer base will provide yet another platform for profitable growth," says Gerteric Lindquist, President and CEO of NIBE Industrier AB.



The company will continue to run its operations under the present management of Mr. Costante Dall'Anese and Mr. Veniero Peroni. Both Mr. Dall'Anese and Mr. Peroni will remain part owners of HT. NIBE has the option to eventually acquire the remaining 20% of HT S.p.A.



HT will be consolidated into the NIBE Group as from 1 May 2017.



The purchase price is not specified because the acquired business will only constitute a small part of the NIBE Group.



