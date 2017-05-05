The European Commission has approved three initiatives of the French government aimed at supporting renewable energies. One of these is the new regulation for residential and commercial PV, which includes a 20-year FIT for power injected into the grid.

The European Commission announced that it has approved three initiatives for small-scale onshore wind, solar and sewage gas installations in France under EU state aid rules. One of these initiatives if the regulation for self-consumption recently announced by the French government.

The EC stressed that PV installations up to 100 kW installed under the scheme will be entitled to receive a 20-year FIT for the power surplus injected to the national grid. The EC specified that remuneration ...

